”Several hundred” are the Italians, ”reservist or conscript soldiers”, who are fighting against Hamas in Israel. Well-informed sources report this to Adnkronos, who, on condition of anonymity, explain that ”an internal warning has been issued in the Italian Jewish community in Israel” to ”not interview children or relatives” who are fighting against Hamas.

And this ”to avoid repercussions on families in Italy” after the broadcast of an al-Jazeera report denouncing the participation of soldiers with Italian citizenship in Israel’s war against Hamas. The risk reported by the community, the source continues, is that ”Muslims in Italy go looking for families” of the Italian-Israeli soldiers who – like the many Israelis of dual nationality throughout the world – are fighting in Israel. The Jewish community was asked to ”warn families” in Italy of the danger of reprisals.

The alarm follows the broadcast of the report by the broadcaster al-Jazeera which asks: ”Why are there Italians fighting in the ranks of the Israeli army?’‘. In the video, translated by Adnkronos, some television reports broadcast on Italian networks in recent days are also mentioned. In particular, a report from Tg5 on the ”presence of Italians in the IDF” is reported and, with superimposed writing in Arabic, ”Italian media according to which there are thousands of Italians with dual citizenship who have gone to Israel are cited to join his army, which is waging a war in Gaza”.

Again citing ”the Tg5 report”, the broadcaster writes in Arabic about ”three Italian paratroopers called up by the Israeli army to perform reserve duty, as well as other soldiers who do not have Israeli citizenship”.

The Doha-based broadcaster also states that among the many soldiers who are fighting against Hamas in recent days, some ”have no connection with Israel, were not born there and have no relatives in occupied Palestine” and ”go to fight the Palestinians for their ethnic or religious affiliation”. Al-Jazeera then underlines that ”the Israeli army can recruit Jews from all over the world provided they have a Jewish grandparent and serve for a period ranging from 18 to 24 months without the need to obtain Jewish citizenship” . In this regard, the French citizen ”Eli Gassociazione”, 22 years old, is cited, in which a photo is published together with his mother, recalling that he was killed during the battle with the militiamen of the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas , in Kibbutz Be’eri last October 7.

But not all Italians are on the side of Israel and against Hamas, al Jazeera is keen to point out. In the report, the Qatari broadcaster decided to also mention the comments of two Italian citizens who, on platform X, criticize their fellow citizens who went to war. One of them, in particular, recalls that Italy repudiates the war and then asks: “What is this idiot doing there? All these people should be accused of war crimes and leave Italy immediately.” The comments are accompanied by close-up photos of soldiers. Platform X removed the profile of one of the two users cited by al-Jazeera, explaining that the “account is suspended” and specifying that “X suspends accounts that violate the X Rules”.

The al-Jazeera report ends with the relaunch of an interview broadcast on the third Rai channel with the Hamas exponent and former Health Minister of the Gaza government, Bassem Saeed, who accuses Italy of being ”accomplice to the aggression against Israel and of having chosen the wrong side of history by supporting Israel”.

The comments on the X network on the report broadcast by al-Jazeera were fiery. Even without direct threats to Italy, some users ask in tweets for the participation of Arabs in the war within the ranks of Hamas. And this in response to the participation of Westerners on Israel’s side. Because what is taking place, they write, is a ”Crusader-Zionist” war.