”The 48-hour state of emergency remained only for the Israeli army”while the citizens of Tel Aviv, who were targeted by Hezbollah’s rocket launchers, “have resumed the ‘so-called’ normal life that we have been leading for almost eleven months”, since the massacre carried out by Hamas on October 7th. But ”the drama of the one hundred and twenty thousand displaced people from northern Israel remains”, so ”once finished with Gaza, Israel will have to deal with the Hezbollah threat with a large-scale operation.” Thus the Italian doctor Roberto Della Rocca tells Adnkronos about waking up in Tel Aviv after a night of escalation between Hezbollah and the IDF.

”During the Israeli preemptive strike to avoid hundreds of Hezbollah rockets on the center of Tel Aviv, the guidelines for the safety of the population were modified,” for example ”it was asked to avoid gatherings of more than thirty people in a single place in the open air” and ”the beaches in Haifa were closed”, he explains. ”Now the situation for civil society has returned to the pre-alert one that has existed for the last eleven months”, he adds.

”At the moment neither Israel nor Hezbollah want to fall into an all-out war,” added Della Rocca, who is part of the Israeli Zionist party Meretz, explaining that ”one hundred Israeli planes took off and destroyed almost six thousand launch pads that would have become active at 5 in the morning towards Tel Aviv and Haifa.” The result was therefore ”a crushing victory for Israel in the battle against Hezbollah.” But now, he recalls, ”there remain one hundred and twenty thousand displaced people from the north of Israel, including those from my kibbutz, because there are three to four kilometers of uninhabited Israeli territory on the border with Lebanon.”

Personally, says Della Rocca, “I am in favor of applying United Nations Resolution 1701 that requires Hezbollah to move beyond the Litani River without waging war.” But the party led by Hassan Nasrallah “will not want to and therefore there will be no other choice: once we finish with Gaza there will be a large-scale operation by the Israeli army to push Hezbollah beyond the Litani River and allow 120,000 displaced people to return to their homes.”