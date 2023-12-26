The Israeli government issued a security alert to its citizens in India this Tuesday (26), after an explosion occurred in New Delhi, near the Israeli embassy, ​​which left no casualties.

“An improvised explosive device exploded today near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi in a possible terrorist attack. Due to concerns about a repeat of events, the National Security Council is issuing recommendations to Israelis in India,” said a statement from the Government Press Office.

The government has asked its citizens to avoid crowded places such as shopping centers and markets, as well as places identified as services for Jews and Israelis.

“Be on high alert in public places, including restaurants, hotels, bars; avoid openly displaying Israeli symbols; avoid participating in large-scale events; avoid posting itineraries on social media, as well as photographs and details of visits in real time,” said the statement.

New Delhi police are investigating the origin of a victimless explosion that occurred near the Israeli embassy, ​​but the nature of the detonation is still unknown.

The Israeli embassy in New Delhi reported a small explosion without casualties in its vicinity on January 29, 2021, coinciding with the celebration of the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The incident also occurred less than two kilometers from the site of a military ceremony attended by high-ranking Indian officials such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

The explosion was reminiscent of the bomb attack on an Israeli diplomatic vehicle carrying the wife of Israel's Defense Attaché, which injured four people on February 13, 2012 in the Indian capital.

The incident coincided with the discovery in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, of another device also placed in an Israeli vehicle. Israel blamed the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah and Iran for the attacks.