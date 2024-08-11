Gaza (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Israel expanded evacuation orders in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis yesterday, forcing tens of thousands of displaced Palestinian residents and families to leave in the dark as explosions from tank shelling echoed around them.

The evacuation orders included neighbourhoods in the centre, east and west, making them one of the broadest in the more than 10-month-old conflict, and come two days after tanks returned to the east of the city.

Evacuation orders were posted on the X platform and via text and voice messages to residents’ phones, saying, “You must evacuate immediately to the newly created humanitarian zone. The area you are in is considered a dangerous combat zone.”

The Israeli military said it had struck about 30 targets in the past 24 hours, including military infrastructure, anti-tank missile launch sites and weapons storage facilities.

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), pointed out that the past few days have witnessed the displacement of more than 75,000 people in the southwest of the Gaza Strip.

Lazzarini said on his X account yesterday that the Israeli authorities had issued additional orders to force more people to flee again and again.

“The displaced are going to overcrowded places, where shelters are already full of families. They have lost everything, and they need everything,” he added, noting that unlike other wars, Gazans are trapped and have nowhere to go.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics confirmed that 3,500 children in the Gaza Strip are at risk of dying from hunger, as a result of the Israeli army’s continued siege of the Strip, and 34 of them died from famine and malnutrition.

The Central Bank indicated, in a report, that 70% of the wounded in the aggression are children and women, warning of the impact on the age and gender structure of the population in the Gaza Strip, as a result of the deliberate Israeli targeting of specific population groups such as children and youth.

illnesses

Skin diseases and hepatitis have spread widely among Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, due to their use of polluted water as a result of the destruction of most of the desalination plants and wells in the Strip.

Many young Palestinian children have reportedly contracted illnesses linked mainly to drinking or bathing in contaminated water, with common illnesses including skin diseases and hepatitis.

Reports indicated that all water desalination plants in Gaza and 88% of the water wells in the Strip were destroyed or damaged as a result of the Israeli war on the Strip.