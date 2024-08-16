Gaza (Union)

Yesterday, the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders for residents of the cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis, in the central and southern Gaza Strip, in preparation for launching military operations in the two areas.

It is noteworthy that the Israeli army announced at the end of last July its withdrawal from Khan Yunis after completing all its operations.

Since the beginning of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, residents have been facing the suffering of displacement from their homes, as the Israeli army demands that residents of residential areas and neighborhoods evacuate them in preparation for launching military operations there.

The number of people displaced within the Strip due to the current war has reached about two million people out of a total population of 2.3 million, according to data issued by the government media office in Gaza.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said yesterday that Palestinians in Gaza are “trapped in a nightmare of death and destruction.”

The agency indicated, in a post on the “X” platform, that “fear has spread once again among Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, following orders from the Israeli army to evacuate some areas.”

She explained that the evacuation orders included areas that Israel claimed were a “humanitarian zone” in Gaza.

“Palestinians in Gaza are trapped in an endless nightmare of death and destruction on an unbelievable scale,” she said.

In this context, UNRWA described the current phase that Gaza is going through as “very dark in the eyes of the world,” noting that more than 40,000 Palestinians were killed as a result of the Israeli war on the Strip over the course of 10 months.

She explained that “the enormous suffering is a direct result of the international community’s failure to achieve a ceasefire,” noting that the victims include more than 200 agency members, more than 100 journalists, and a large number of health sector workers.

The UN agency reiterated its call for a ceasefire, the release of detainees, the provision of humanitarian assistance and the protection of civilians in Gaza.

In less than a fifth of the Gaza Strip, more than 1.7 million displaced Palestinians live in and around the Al-Mawasi area, which lacks the most basic necessities of life as a result of the ongoing war.

The “Mawasi” are sandy areas along the coastline, extending from the southwest of the city of Deir al-Balah in the middle of the Strip, passing through the west of Khan Yunis to the west of Rafah. Israel reduced these areas repeatedly during the war.

In addition, Israeli fighter jets destroyed a number of towers in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, yesterday.