Sunday, September 1, 2024
Israel's largest labor union announced a general strike for Monday

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 1, 2024
in World Europe
Israel | Israel’s largest labor union announced a general strike for Monday
The purpose of the general strike is to pressure the government to negotiate on the return of the hostages in Gaza.

of Israel leader of the largest labor organization Histadrut Arnon Bar-David has declared a nationwide general strike to pressure the Israeli government to find an agreement to return the hostages still in Gaza. The strike is scheduled to begin Monday morning.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

Histadrut plans to close Israel’s main air traffic hub, Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, at 8 a.m. local time, Bar-David said.

