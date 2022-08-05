Israel | Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed 15 people on Friday, including a jihadist leader

The Israeli army has announced that it will carry out airstrikes against a Palestinian extremist Islamist group operating in the Gaza Strip.

of Israel Friday’s airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have killed 15 people, according to a spokesman for the Israeli army.

According to the AFP news agency, a jihadist commander belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group operating in the Gaza Strip was also killed in the attacks. Israel and the EU classify it as a terrorist organization. The organization itself reported on the commander’s death.

The Israeli army has announced that group as the target of Friday’s attacks.

Previously this week, Israel closed the border crossings between Gaza and Israel and restricted the movement of Israelis living near the border, citing security reasons.

Palestinians have been banned from leaving the Gaza Strip since Tuesday, and the transport of goods across the border has also been stopped.

On Friday afternoon, the Israeli army banned large gatherings within 80 kilometers of the Gaza Strip. The ban is scheduled to last until Saturday evening.