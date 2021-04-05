Israel | Israeli PM goes on corruption lawsuit – the country is also considering who will try to form the next government

The March parliamentary elections did not open the political stalemate that plagued the country.

In Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu went on Monday to hear opening remarks at the trial, which accuses him of receiving bribes, fraud and abuse of trust.

According to the prosecutor, Netanyahu abused his power in seeking to exchange services with media bosses in order to obtain favorable news coverage.

“Netanyahu abused the great government power he had gained, among other things, to demand and obtain irrelevant benefits from the big media in Israel to promote his personal actions, such as his re-election,” the prosecutor Liat Ben Ari said in his opening remarks.

Netanyahu has denied all allegations.

The trial is expected to take a long time, and it will take several more months to reach a conclusion.

Netanyahu cannot be combed from the place of prime minister without a final verdict. If a possible verdict is appealed, it may take several more years before it becomes final.

On Monday the president of the country Reuven Rivlin launched negotiations ending Wednesday to appoint a government observer. In them, the president talks with party representatives to find out who could succeed in assembling the 61 representatives needed to form a majority government in a 120-seat parliament.

The Israeli parliament is strongly divided between Netanyahu supporters and opponents. Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, which has been prime minister for 12 years, won the most seats in the March parliamentary elections, but has not been able to assemble a stable governing coalition in years.

The March election was the fourth in a row in two years, with no clear winner found.

Government makes it very difficult to form that, on the one hand, Netanyahu supporters got fewer seats than his opponents, but on the other hand, Netanyahu’s opponents are a very fragmented and variegated group with little else in common.

In order to form a government that is sloppy about Netanyahu, the leader of Yesh Atid, the second largest party in 17 seats, Yair Lapidin should succeed in a difficult task: he should agree on how to make a united government of right-wing New Hope supporters, strict religious-nationalists, and a number of center-left parties.

It is very exceptional in the whole figure that neither camp seems to be able to form a government without the conservative Raam Arab party. Leading it Mansour Abbas has stated that he is prepared to consult both camps and join the government, unlike the Arab parties in general.

However, government cooperation with Ram is not appropriate for some of Netanyahu’s supporters, which complicates his situation.