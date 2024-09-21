Saturday, September 21, 2024
Israel | Israeli military: Hezbollah fired about 90 rockets into Israel

September 21, 2024
Israel | Israeli military: Hezbollah fired about 90 rockets into Israel
The attacks were carried out in the afternoon at five o’clock local time.

Lebanese the extremist organization Hizbollah launched about 90 rockets into Israel today, according to the Israeli Armed Forces. The attacks were carried out in the afternoon at five o’clock local time, the Israeli army said in a statement to the news agency AFP.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz according to the report, there were several fires in northern Israel following the rocket attacks.

According to AFP and Haaretz, the Israeli army said in statements that the air force had targeted thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon.

