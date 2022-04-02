Israel | Israeli forces killed three members of an Islamic jihadist group in the West Bank

Violence in Israel and the West Bank has escalated during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Israel troops killed three members of the Islamist jihad group in an attack on the occupied West Bank on Saturday. The matter was reported by Israeli police, and Islamic jihad confirmed the information.

Police said the men killed had opened fire after soldiers tried to arrest men passing by car near the city of Jenin. In addition, police have said four soldiers were injured in the shooting.

Violence in Israel and the West Bank has escalated during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli forces shot dead a 29-year-old Palestinian in clashes in the West Bank in Hebron on Friday.

According to media reports, the man shot took part in a protest against the Israeli occupation. The Israeli army called the protest a “riot.”