Sunday, April 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Israel | Israeli forces killed three members of an Islamic jihadist group in the West Bank

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Violence in Israel and the West Bank has escalated during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Israel troops killed three members of the Islamist jihad group in an attack on the occupied West Bank on Saturday. The matter was reported by Israeli police, and Islamic jihad confirmed the information.

Police said the men killed had opened fire after soldiers tried to arrest men passing by car near the city of Jenin. In addition, police have said four soldiers were injured in the shooting.

Violence in Israel and the West Bank has escalated during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli forces shot dead a 29-year-old Palestinian in clashes in the West Bank in Hebron on Friday.

According to media reports, the man shot took part in a protest against the Israeli occupation. The Israeli army called the protest a “riot.”

#Israel #Israeli #forces #killed #members #Islamic #jihadist #group #West #Bank

See also  Parliament The opposition will challenge the government during the last question time of the autumn part-session - Live broadcast at 4 p.m.
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Serie A at the World Cup with 83 players: Juventus in the lead, and Poland is ... us

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.