Israel | Israel intends to limit the rights of “terrorist families”.

In addition, it will be easier to obtain weapons permits.

of Israel the security cabinet announced new measures with which it intends to reduce the rights of “families of terrorists who support terrorism”.

The Security Cabinet said in a statement late Saturday that it will take away the right to social security from families of terrorists who support terrorism.

The decision was announced after two incidents in East Jerusalem, one of which killed seven people. Before the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu had promised “hard” and “swift” responses to the attacks by the two Palestinians.

Cabinet also announced that the Council of Ministers will discuss a bill on Sunday that would take away Israeli identity cards from “terrorist families”.

This would likely apply to Palestinians with Israeli citizenship as well as Palestinians living in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem.

The Security Cabinet also decided to make it easier to obtain weapons permits.

“When civilians have guns, they can defend themselves,” said Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The measures are in line with previous proposals by Netanyahu’s far-right allies. The prime minister came to power in December with a coalition that includes both Israel’s far-right and extreme religious parties. It has been considered the most right-wing in Israeli history.