Wednesday, April 20, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Israel | Israel has made air strikes on the Gaza Strip

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A rocket to Israel was previously fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israel has carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, Palestinian sources say. In addition, the Israeli armed forces have said On Twitter hit the area.

A rocket to Israel was previously fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israel says it has hit an extremist organization in Hamas. Israeli newspaper Haaretz writes that according to reports, Monday’s rocket would have been responsible for the extremist organization Islamic Jihad.

The Gaza Strip has been under blockade for more than a decade.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have once again been in the headlines over the violence in Jerusalem. More than 170 people were injured, most of them Palestinians.


#Israel #Israel #air #strikes #Gaza #Strip

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Tomorrow for free, the Bando album with LA VERDAD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.