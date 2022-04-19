Israel | Israel has made air strikes on the Gaza Strip

A rocket to Israel was previously fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israel has carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, Palestinian sources say. In addition, the Israeli armed forces have said On Twitter hit the area.

A rocket to Israel was previously fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israel says it has hit an extremist organization in Hamas. Israeli newspaper Haaretz writes that according to reports, Monday’s rocket would have been responsible for the extremist organization Islamic Jihad.

The Gaza Strip has been under blockade for more than a decade.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have once again been in the headlines over the violence in Jerusalem. More than 170 people were injured, most of them Palestinians.