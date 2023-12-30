Channel 12 referred to a report by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs that it said was “top secret,” including recommendations that this step take place in 3 stages, which are:

The first: revealing in a comprehensive report the alleged cooperation between UNRWA and Hamas.

Second: Reducing UNRWA operations in the Gaza Strip, and searching for different organizations to provide education and social care services to the Palestinians in Gaza.

Third: Transferring all UNRWA tasks to the body that will govern Gaza after the end of the war, which body has not yet been determined.

The channel's report indicated that “the plan will be presented to the Israeli Cabinet in the near future.”

Israeli officials accused UNRWA of obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need in Gaza, while the agency said on Friday that the Israeli army opened fire on one of its aid convoys in the Strip.

UNRWA rejected allegations of its responsibility for the aid disruption, and said that the operation faces many logistical obstacles.

The agency stated that “the bombing and ground fighting prevent the distribution of aid, in addition to the disruption of aid shipments at Israeli checkpoints.”

“The collapse of law and order has also made it difficult to secure convoys, while people carry supplies themselves from warehouses.”