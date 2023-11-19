Dhe anger is growing over the lack of success in freeing the hostages in the Gaza Strip who have now been kidnapped for 42 days. On Saturday, tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in front of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem. Relatives and supporters of the around 240 hostages had previously walked in a five-day protest march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. “The aim of the war must be the return of all hostages, not revenge,” said Avichai Brodutch, whose wife and three children aged four, eight and 10 were kidnapped by Hamas. “The State of Israel will not heal if we don’t bring them back now.”

A planned meeting of relatives with Defense Minister Joav Gallant was canceled at short notice after the prime minister’s office announced a full war cabinet meeting with the representatives for Monday. However, at a parallel event in Tel Aviv, family members of the hostages were able to meet with ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot. According to media reports, Eisenkot assured the relatives that the return of the hostages was the “top priority,” and that this goal still came “before the destruction of Hamas.” Netanyahu did not make such a prioritization at a press conference on Saturday evening: the first task was an “absolute victory” and the destruction of Hamas, the second task was the freeing of the hostages and the third task was to prevent any threat from Gaza in the long term.

Netanyahu did not confirm a Washington Post report on Saturday about an imminent agreement on a five-day ceasefire in return for the release of dozens of hostages, particularly women and children. “There are many unfounded rumors, many false reports,” the Prime Minister said on Saturday. “As of now there is no agreement.” They will turn to the public “if there is something to say.”

UN representatives visit Shifa Hospital

According to a report in the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz, there is also disagreement within the war cabinet about how to proceed with the hostages: A group led by Ministers Gantz and Eisenkot from the National Unity Party is calling for a timely agreement to save those who are still alive. In recent days there have been reports of four hostages being killed, and Hamas released a video on Friday showing 86-year-old Arye Zalmanovich. The end of the video supposedly shows the man’s body.







On the other side are Defense Minister Gallant and representatives of the army and security forces. They argue that Israel should further increase military pressure on Hamas. This is the only way to force Hamas leader Jahja al-Sinwar to make concessions.

The Israeli army expanded its military operations in the Gaza Strip over the weekend. According to media reports, heavy fighting broke out east of Gaza City. With each passing day there are fewer places where Hamas terrorists could hide, Gallant said on Saturday. The people in the west of Gaza City have already understood this. The people in the East understand it now. And “the people in the south of the Gaza Strip will understand it very soon too.”