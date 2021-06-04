Israel is nearing the end of an era after announcing a diverse coalition at the last minute that could, within days, oust Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving prime minister in the history of the State of Israel, whose unwavering support Washington has assured, whatever the government.

This unprecedented coalition of eight parties – two from the left and two from the center, three from the right and an Arab party – adopt contradictory positions on all issues except the desire to remove Netanyahu from power.

The Israeli parliament (the Knesset) is supposed to vote for confidence in the government team within a week. But from Thursday, Netanyahu began to redouble his attempts to destabilize the agreement, hoping for splits in the coalition at the last minute.

“All elected representatives with the support of the right must oppose this dangerous left-wing government,” Netanyahu wrote in a tweet on Twitter, breaking the silence he has maintained since the announcement of the agreement.

On his personal Twitter account, Netanyahu called on the Likud party of his former right-wing allies to “withdraw” their signatures “now”. The support of the far-right leader Yamina and former ally of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, was crucial to the formation of the anti-Netanyahu coalition.

Washington confirmed Thursday that the United States will remain an ally of Israel in any case. US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that Washington will maintain its “unwavering support” for Israel “whatever happens and whoever the government is,” stressing that “nothing will change even if the government changes.”

The negotiations that led to this agreement continued for several days against the background of rumors, pressures and tension. The news was announced at 23:25 on Wednesday, tens of minutes before the deadline expired.

Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party, said that he “succeeded in forming a mound.” With the support of 61 deputies (out of 120), this agreement is supposed to end a two-year political crisis that was interspersed with four elections without forming any stable government.