Telegraph: Israel’s downing of a Houthi missile was the first-ever battle in space

Israel’s downing of a Houthi ballistic missile launched from Yemen and flying towards the city of Eilat appears to have become the first-ever battle in space. The British writes about this The Telegraph.

“Israel this week used the Arrow missile defense system to shoot down a ballistic missile outside the Earth’s atmosphere, in what is believed to be the first-ever combat in space,” the newspaper writes.

Moreover, according to the newspaper, this is also the first time that the Arrow missile defense system, jointly developed by the United States and Israel, was used for its main purpose, namely to shoot down a long-range ballistic missile at high altitude and high speed.

