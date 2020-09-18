Probably no country has experienced such a dramatic case in terms of Covid-19. In Israel, the former model country in the fight against viruses, the infection rate has gotten so out of control that the government has ordered a second lockdown.

5,523 people tested positive for the virus on September 15, a sad record in the nine million population. After no other remedy seems to be working, the new lockdown should begin this Friday afternoon. This makes the Jewish state the first to order a nationwide curfew for the second time.

Initially, the lockdown is valid for three weeks, but can be extended depending on the situation. The rules are just as strict as the first time: People are allowed a maximum of 500 meters from their place of residence. Shops that are not considered essential will have to close, as will cafes, bars, parks, beaches and all kinds of leisure facilities.

Houses of God are only allowed to open their doors under strict conditions and only receive those who live within a radius of 500 meters.

Many families will not be able to celebrate the high holidays together

For Jewish Israelis, the new lockdown comes at a painful time, after all, several major holidays are just around the corner: Tonight, Rosh HaShana, the Jewish New Year festival, for which the entire family gathers, begins. This year many will have to celebrate separately from parents, children, siblings or grandchildren.

Sunday evening, September 27, follows Yom Kippur, the highest Jewish holiday, on which even many secular Israelis visit the synagogue. And on October 2nd, Sukkot, the festival of tabernacles, begins, which lasts for a week and is directly replaced by Simchat Torah, the one-day festival of the Torah.

Criticism of the tough step comes from both the opposition and from within. The ultra-Orthodox politician Yaakov Litzman, who had to take a lot of criticism in his previous role as health minister at the beginning of the pandemic, resigned from his post as housing minister on September 13 in protest against the impending lockdown.

The synagogues in the country are only allowed to open under strict conditions – and that before the Jewish New Year and the highest holiday … Photo: Menahem Kahana / AFP

The two ultra-orthodox parties involved in the coalition complain of alleged discrimination against their clientele. In fact, the government had imposed particularly severe restrictions on many ultra-Orthodox cities – but this is due to the fact that the virus is spreading particularly quickly there, as well as in cities with an Arab population.

The fact that both minorities are particularly affected can be explained both by the crowded housing conditions and by a sometimes lax compliance with the rules. Large weddings were still celebrated in many Arab and ultra-Orthodox communities, when mass gatherings were long forbidden.

Torah students were advised by rabbis not to get tested

Some authorities set a bad example. For example, the mayor of the Arab city of Nazareth recently had himself filmed dancing without a mask at a forbidden wedding. A prominent ultra-orthodox rabbi, in turn, instructed the Torah students in his community not to be tested for Covid-19 in order to avoid a possible quarantine obligation.

Some analysts suspect that Netanyahu pushed for a nationwide lockdown in order to please the ultra-orthodox parties. Because they are among his most reliable allies, as long as he serves their particular interests. And Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs allies, who has to stand trial for serious corruption allegations.

The messed up pandemic management puts him in additional distress. “Go have a coffee, a beer too, have fun,” Netanyahu advised citizens at the end of May. At that time, the number of new infections every day had slipped into the double-digit range.

At times there was no sign of the pandemic on the streets or in the parks

The government relaxed the restrictions, the people breathed a sigh of relief – and followed the prime minister’s advice. At times the pandemic was hardly noticeable on the streets, in the parks and on the beaches of Israel.

Today, most experts agree that the opening was too quick and haphazard and that the government did not take countermeasures quickly enough when the number of infections began to rise again. The fact that both Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin forbidden to invite relatives who do not live in their household to eat for the Passover festival in April further damaged the government’s credibility.