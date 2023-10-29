Home page politics

Maximilian Kurz

The armed forces in Israel are preparing for a protracted battle against Hamas. The encirclement of Israel by Tehran’s allies should be prevented.

Tel Aviv – Militias funded and trained by Iran surround Israel. Some of these terrorist armies are numerically larger than Western militaries. Israel fears a long war. The American news magazine, among others, reports on this Newsweek.

Israeli ex-general and military expert sees “long war”

“It will be a long war,” emphasized Michael Edelstein, a retired Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) major general who has been called back to active duty. He showed reporters in New York footage compiled by the IDF documenting alleged Hamas crimes. “How long will it take?” asked the military expert. “It will take as long as we need to achieve the sense of security and safety of our people.”

The IDF continues the largest-ever bombardment of Gaza, which is under Hamas control. According to Edelstein, Israeli forces are planning the next step of their operations, including actions inside Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed plans for a ground operation, but did not give an exact date.

Military expert Edelstein: Big challenge for Israeli armed forces

Edelstein, like the Israeli prime minister, provided few details but explained that the IDF faces a major challenge. It is now a matter of carefully weighing up the goals. The retired major general also hinted at an Iranian role in the Hamas operation, something that has so far been downplayed by U.S. and Israeli officials and denied by Iran itself.

Israeli forces are preparing for a long-term confrontation with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, with the overall goal of thwarting the encirclement of Israel by Tehran-aligned militias. “They were trained by Iranians,” Edelstein explained. “They were equipped by the Iranians, but also trained by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.”

Accusation from Israel: Do Iranian militias want to surround Israel?

Israel’s UN ambassador, Gilad Erdan, also attacked Iran and accused it of wanting to surround Israel. Erdan mentioned Iran’s support for various militias in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon. He expressed concerns about Iran’s possible development of nuclear weapons. Iran has always denied seeking to develop nuclear weapons and said it had no role in the October 7 Hamas attack, but praised it.

Regarding Israel’s own nuclear capabilities, Erdan stated that he does not believe they should play a role in the current conflict. The situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon remains tense. Groups associated with the “Axis of Resistance” have repeatedly threatened Israel and its allies. US troops in Iraq and Syria face rocket attacks almost daily.