Reuters: Israel is preparing an operation of unprecedented brutality in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is preparing an unprecedented ground operation in the Gaza Strip in response to the October 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas. The agency reports this Reuters citing eight sources in Israel, Western countries and the Middle East.

So far, the IDF’s response operation, codenamed “Iron Swords,” has been limited to bombing and rocket attacks on the Hamas-controlled enclave. Having called up a record 360,000 reservists, the Israeli army is preparing for its second phase, which “will be unparalleled in its brutality and will be unlike anything Israel has carried out in Gaza in the past,” the newspaper notes.

Israel’s upcoming offensive will be much larger than previous operations in Gaza, which Israeli officials have previously described as a “lawn mowing” that weakened Hamas’s military capabilities without destroying them. (…) Israeli leaders have never before vowed to destroy Hamas once and for all Reuters columnist

Israel is preparing for heavy casualties among Gaza civilians

As Reuters sources note, the goal of the upcoming operation is the complete destruction of infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, even at the cost of heavy casualties among the civilian population. According to Gaza’s health ministry, Israeli strikes have already killed about 3,500 people and wounded about 12,000 more.

Photo: Fatima Shbair / AP

In the second phase of the operation, the Israeli military plans to push civilians back to the enclave’s border with Egypt, then clear out Hamas and destroy the network of underground tunnels the group used to attack Israel. The IDF admitted that it had already carried out several forays into the Gaza Strip to collect intelligence and prepare for the offensive.

Israel is committed to the complete destruction of Hamas and the group’s infrastructure, but in reality this task may be quite difficult to achieve, notes Reuters.

This is an entire underground city with tunnels, in comparison with which the Viet Cong tunnels will seem like child's play. They won't be able to finish off Hamas with tanks and firepower alone.

In addition, the Islamist group’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, has also mobilized all its resources and is actively preparing for an Israeli offensive, planting anti-tank mines and explosive traps for Israeli soldiers in the enclave.

US doubts Israel’s ability to destroy Hamas

Washington is quite skeptical about the ambitious task set by the IDF. As an American source told Reuters, the United States considers it unlikely that Israel will be able to completely get rid of Hamas, since it is not interested in holding or occupying the Gaza Strip.

Photo: Lisi Niesner / Reuters

The United States considers the most likely scenario in which the IDF will try to neutralize or capture as many Palestinian militants as possible and blow up a network of underground tunnels and homemade missile production workshops. And when the number of casualties among the Israeli military begins to grow, the authorities will announce victory and the withdrawal of troops from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities have not prepared plans for the post-war settlement of Gaza

However, the Israeli government has not prepared plans for the post-war settlement of the enclave, which is home to 2.3 million people, which is of great concern to the United States. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who visited the Jewish state last week, called on the Israeli government to consider a strategy for exiting the conflict.

US President Joe Biden also touched upon this issue when he visited Israel on October 18. The American leader compared the Hamas attack on October 7 with the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States, but emphasized that Washington, like Israel, experienced great anger and made many mistakes during retaliatory military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. “The vast majority of Palestinians are not members of Hamas, Hamas does not represent the entire Palestinian people,” Biden warned.

The rapid ground operation is also causing concern among neighboring Arab states.

Israel has no endgame for Gaza. Their strategy is to drop thousands of bombs, destroy everything and get in, but then what? They do not have an exit strategy for the subsequent period See also Ukraine, one-hour phone call between Draghi and Putin on peace and ruble payments Reuters Middle East source

The US has proposed transferring power over Gaza to Abbas’s Palestinian Authority.

Against the backdrop of Israel’s lack of plans for the post-war settlement of Gaza, Washington offered regional players its own options. One of them is the activation of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) under the leadership of Mahmoud Abbas, which lost control over the enclave back in 2007. According to the US, after military operations and the expulsion of Hamas in Gaza, it will be possible to create a government based on the PNA.

Photo: Miriam Alster / Reuters

However, such an idea is still met with skepticism: most regional players doubt that the Palestinian National Authority, or anyone else in general, will be able to create an effective government in the enclave.

A scenario in which the UN, PNA, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, led by the US and with the support of the Europeans, can turn Gaza into something much better than an open-air prison is more suitable for a galaxy far, far away, not for planet Earth Aaron David Millerformer American Middle East negotiator

In the Middle East, they fear the conflict will escalate throughout the region

Regional players are particularly concerned about the prospect of the conflict spreading beyond the borders of the Gaza Strip. The rocket attack on the Al-Ahly hospital, in which, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 471 people were killed, has already outraged the “Arab street”. Thousands of people in the countries of the Middle East protested at Israeli and Arab diplomatic missions, and the more Palestinians die in fighting, the higher the degree of tension in the region will become.

The fighting could spread to other Middle Eastern countries. Thus, Iran and the pro-Iranian Lebanese group Hezbollah are already preparing with might and main to open a new front in northern Israel. Hezbollah militants have already carried out several rocket and mortar attacks, and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Tehran will not silently observe the invasion of Gaza and is ready to launch a “pre-emptive strike” on Israel.

At the same time, there is serious disagreement in the region over the potential opening of humanitarian corridors for more than 2 million Gazans fleeing the conflict. As Reuters notes, during previous large-scale military conflicts – the Arab-Israeli conflict after the latter declared independence in 1948 and Six Day War 1967 — Middle Eastern countries have already accepted millions of Palestinian refugees. The Financial Times, in turn, reports that in response to calls to host refugees, Egypt has already threatened to send them all to the countries of the European Union.

Israel postpones operation due to fear of heavy losses and second front in Lebanon

Israeli authorities announced preparations for a possible ground operation shortly after the Hamas attack on October 7, but almost two weeks later they have not yet begun. How believes German publication BILD, there may be several reasons for this. First, as time passed, the element of surprise was lost: Hamas had more than a week to prepare for the attack. This factor, along with the complex network of underground tunnels of the Islamist group and the dense development of Gaza, could lead to serious losses in the ranks of the IDF.

Secondly, Israel fears that Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran and armed with 100 thousand missiles that are more effective than Hamas missiles, will enter the hostilities. With the opening of a second front on the border with Lebanon, Israel may need help from the United States, which has already sent two of its aircraft carriers to the region. Therefore, the IDF probably decided to postpone the ground operation until their arrival on the shores of Israel, which is expected in a few days. Finally, the slowness of the Israeli army may be caused by insufficient support from world leaders, especially President Joe Biden, the German publication notes.