Will this Israeli plan succeed?

A question answered by military analysts by refuting some facts. The first is that the tunnel is the worst place for marches. The narrow environment is full of obstacles, and any movement could break the propeller blade and disrupt the marches.

In addition, drones usually rely on the Global Positioning System (GPS), which is already inoperable underground.

Radio waves also do not travel through obstacles, so the operator will lose contact with the drone once it is out of sight.

Forbes also revealed that some technology companies are proposing the use of anti-collision sensors, fan blades surrounded by protective cages, and relying on intelligent programs known as simultaneous localization and mapping, or SLAM, which is very similar to what humans do instinctively, that is, creating a mental image of a place with the aim of finding… On the road easily without needing a map.

There is no doubt that some of these solutions are on the table, but they are not guaranteed, not only on the technological level but also due to the lack of knowledge of the nature of Hamas’ tunnels, which poses many challenges.

Forbes hints that it will be very difficult to rely solely on machines and marches in the tunnels.

The magazine concluded by saying that if the Israeli forces were forced to descend deep into Gaza, the marches would advance the army and its combat equipment.

Regarding the weapons that Israel will use in its effort to destroy the tunnel network, despite its complexity, military expert Jamal Al-Rifai told Sky News Arabia:

Since the beginning of the October 7 crisis, Israel has been preparing for a ground attack to destroy the tunnels, and we noticed that it used smart bombs that Washington had refused to provide it with in the past. These bombs have two types of warheads, the first is destructive, and the second works to breach fortifications and concrete.

These bombs can penetrate 3 layers of concrete before exploding, and are effective against tunnels.

We also noticed Israel’s reliance on rebound or seismic bombs, which tamper with the Earth’s outer crust by emitting huge recoil waves like an earthquake, causing the targeted building or tunnel to vibrate strongly, tamper with its foundations, and cause it to collapse.

This bomb is launched from warplanes, and may be launched from tanks and artillery.

Sponge bombs were not used before, and they are not well known, and they may have been made specifically to serve Israel.

These bombs are non-explosive, and their method of operation is very complex. They contain chemicals inside them, with a separator between them. Once the bomb is activated, this separator is removed. The chemicals merge, and the bomb produces a massive foam or sponge-like substance that blocks the openings of the tunnels and turns into a solid substance that is difficult to remove.

Israeli soldiers fire these bombs, as do tank guns, and the matter here depends on a high intelligence ability to detect these openings.

Israel also provided its soldiers with nerve gas bombs, although they are internationally banned, as one gram of this gas is capable of killing an adult in seconds.

Israel’s plans include pumping this gas into the tunnels, and it also plans to use water to flood them.

There are doubts, of course, about Israel’s ability to cause the complete destruction of these tunnels, as this requires complete ground control over the Gaza Strip, and for many years Israel has not been able to eliminate this tunnel network, which has continued to expand and inflate throughout the past years.

Gaza subway

The length of the “Gaza subway” is about 500 km, with a depth of about 13 meters below the surface of the earth, and is equipped with “explosive traps.”

Hamas fighters operate in a complex network of reinforced tunnels, all of which could conceal an ambush, be booby-trapped or filled with explosives and prepared to collapse. This means that the Israeli army will still need to deploy hundreds of thousands of troops to overrun the “Gaza metro” and neutralize all Hamas fighters.

Hamas said in 2011 that it had built tunnel systems 500 km long, and although analysts suspect that number is exaggerated, the group has certainly expanded the network significantly since then.

Tunnels were among Hamas’s most effective tools during the 2014 war with Israel, as militants used them to transport weapons, enter Israel, ambush IDF soldiers, and sometimes return to Gaza via underground passages.

But Hamas is believed to have expanded its network significantly since then, perhaps in preparation for the October 7 attacks.

Israel has long tried to eliminate the tunnel network, but this is not an easy task due to the difficulty of discovering tunnels.

The tunnels are reinforced with concrete to protect them from air strikes and collapse.

Footage from inside some of the tunnels shows that they are not long enough for the fighters to be able to stand upright.

But others are well built, reinforced, and large enough for troops to run across.

The metro network now extends hundreds of miles across the Gaza Strip, reaching the cities of Khan Yunis, Jabalia, and the Beach refugee camp.