“Israel is not trying to destroy Hamas, it is trying to destroy the Palestinian people. Now it is bombing civilians in Gaza: it has already killed a thousand innocent Palestinians and massacred 260 children and 160 women, but it is not enough for it.” Mustafa Barghouti, founder and leader of the Palestinian National Initiative party and relative of Marwan Barghouti, a popular figure linked to the first and second Intifada and detained in Israeli prisons for years, stated this in an interview with Adnkronos.

“I oppose the killing of civilians, be they Palestinians or Israelis. I am for non-violence, but I believe that the main responsibility for what has happened and what will happen, as Israeli journalist Gideon Levy wrote in Haaretz, lies with Netanyahu and of its fascist government which has blocked all roads leading to peace”, continues the doctor and political leader, according to whom “killing innocent Palestinians makes Hamas stronger”.

Barghouti, who in 2005 obtained 21% in the Palestinian presidential elections, placing himself behind Mahmoud Abbas and was Fatah’s negotiator for Palestinian reconciliation, hopes for “a de-escalation, an immediate ceasefire and the start of a rather than to continue bombing Gaza, which would kill the Palestinians and also the Israeli prisoners, but I don’t think Netanyahu cares about them. Now the lives of 150 Israeli prisoners are in danger.”

Barghouti calls it “horrible, false and therefore unacceptable” to associate Hamas with the Islamic State, as the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, have done. According to the Palestinian politician, using this expression “is a way of dehumanizing not only Hamas, but all Palestinians”.

The former Fatah negotiator expresses doubts about the veracity of the massacre carried out by Hamas in the Kfar Aza kibbutz where, according to the Israeli army, 40 children were killed, some of whom were beheaded. “I don’t believe that Hamas decapitated any child’s head. I’m not sure that correct information was disseminated,” he maintains, reiterating that he feels “sadness for the death of any Israeli civilian as much as for the killing of Palestinian civilians.”

“We are at a crossroads: either we have a ceasefire, a de-escalation, an exchange of prisoners or we will see a new major war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, an invasion of Gaza, the death of thousands of Palestinians and Israelis and a risk very high that Israel attempts to carry out ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians in Gaza”, adds the founder of the Palestinian National Initiative, criticizing the position expressed by the president of the United States, Joe Biden, after the Hamas attack and the imminent large-scale operation scale that Israel is preparing to conduct in the Gaza Strip.

“Biden should work for peace and should have said that there is a need for an immediate ceasefire instead of inflaming the situation more and more”, Barghouti remarks, highlighting that “I don’t know why Biden made a historic mistake and a mistake effectively claiming that Hamas killed 1,000 Israeli civilians, when Israel itself claimed that many of them were soldiers.”

The president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas, has a “marginal” role in this situation “because he cannot do much. I think the challenge for him today is to try to unite all Palestinians under a unified leadership. If had accepted our proposals in this regard, I am sure that we would not have arrived at this situation”, says Barghouti, according to whom Abbas “is marginalized first and foremost by Israel, which does everything possible to humiliate the Palestinian Authority and refuses to conduct peace negotiations with him, trying to weaken him in every way possible.”

Underlining that “the underlying problem of this whole matter is certainly the occupation and the apartheid system” adopted by Israel, the former Fatah negotiator analyzes the Palestinian political scene, hoping that elections will be held as soon as possible. If there is “a true democratic process and free elections are held”, Barghouti states – recalling that “the PNA did not allow the vote and the United States and Israel have hindered the possibility of elections in 2021 – neither Hamas nor Fatah will have the majority. And in that case we will have a pluralistic democratic system. Hamas will be part of it, but it will not govern alone. And the ban on democracy is the reason why Hamas remains in power in Gaza.”

“In general, Hamas is part of the Palestinian structure. It will not disappear – concludes Barghouti – The problem is not so much Hamas, but rather the continuation of the Israeli occupation which has transformed into a system of apartheid. Forty years ago there was no Hamas, but every time the Palestinians tried to claim their freedom, they were accused of being terrorists. First the PLO was terrorist, then Fatah was terrorist, now Hamas is terrorist. In the United States the PLO is still considered terrorist. So the question is : Do Palestinians have the right, like Israelis, to live in peace or not? Do Palestinians have the right to fight for their rights or not?