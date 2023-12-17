Israeli Prime Minister says “only continued military pressure will lead to the release of our hostages” and the defeat of Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday (Dec 16, 2023) that the country is “more determined than ever” in winning the war and “dismantle Hamas”. In a speech, the prime minister declared that the military will fight until there are no more people in the Gaza Strip.demilitarized” It is “under Israeli security control”.

Netanyahu stated that Israel is at war “for its existence” and must continue to fight “until victory, despite international pressure” It is “the unbearable cost” of dead Israelis.

When talking about the Israelis who are still being held hostage by Hamas, the prime minister said he will spare no military and diplomatic efforts to have them all released.

“With deep regret, I would like to clarify: military pressure is essential both to free the hostages and to achieve victory over our enemies. Without military pressure, we would not have been able to create a scheme that led to the release of 110 hostages”, he declared.

“And only continued military pressure will lead to the release of all our hostages. My directive to the negotiating team is based on this pressure, without which we would have nothing”, he added.

Netanyahu said that “senior managers” from the Palestinian Authority “simply refuse to condemn the massacre” on October 7th. “Some of them even openly praise him. Will they control Gaza 'the next day'? Have we learned nothing? As Prime Minister of Israel, I will not allow this to happen”, he declared.

“After the elimination of Hamas, the Gaza Strip will be demilitarized and will be under Israeli security control”, he added.