There are 4,916 cases of coronavirus ascertained on about 157,000 tests carried out yesterday in Israel, where the administration of the fourth dose of an anti-Covid vaccine for the most vulnerable begins. The data on daily infections is a record since 27 September, underlines Ynet, who reports the data from the Ministry of Health. The R index came in at 1.71. There are 93 Covid patients hospitalized with severe symptoms.