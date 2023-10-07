Prime Minister claims that “enemy” will pay; Hamas attack left at least 40 people dead

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated this Saturday (7.Oct.2023) that the country is “in war”but will emerge victorious after an unprecedented attack by the Hamas group. “The enemy will pay a price like he has never known before”he stated in a video posted on his social networks.

Watch Netanyahu’s speech (1min1s):

Here is the full transcript of the prime minister’s speech:

“Citizens of Israel, we are at war. Not in an operation or in a minor conflict, but in war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been living this since the early hours of the morning. I summoned the heads of the security forces and ordered, first of all, the evacuation of the communities that had been infiltrated by terrorists. This is being done at the moment. At the same time, I ordered a broad mobilization of reservists so that we could retaliate with a magnitude that the enemy did not know. The Enemy will pay an unprecedented price. In the meantime, I appeal to the citizens of Israel to strictly comply with the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it”.

