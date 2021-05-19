The violence in the Middle East has been going on for days. Internationally, a ceasefire is being fought for. According to the AFP news agency, Israel is now looking into ways to do so.

According to military sources, Tel Aviv – Israel is currently examining whether the conditions for a ceasefire exist in the military conflict with the Palestinians. This is reported by the AFP news agency. At the same time, the army is ready for “more days” with attacks if these are necessary, a source in the Israeli military said on Wednesday. “We’ll see when the right time is for a ceasefire,” it said.

