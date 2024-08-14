A nuclear submarine capable of striking Iran. The arrival in the Middle East of the American submarine Georgiaequipped with 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of 1,600 kilometers, It’s a show of strength against Tehranas the Israeli news site YNet points out after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had anticipated its deployment to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant last Sunday, as part of the United States’ commitment to defend IsraelThe exact date of arrival in the area of ​​responsibility of the US Central Command has not yet been disclosed.

The nuclear submarine Georgia

The submarine is one of four U.S. Navy Ohio-class vessels converted from nuclear-armed missile carriers (like the Florida, returning from a mission in the region last January, when it launched missiles against Houthi targets in Yemen). It weighs 19,000 tons. It can provide a base for 66 special forces soldiers and their equipment. Last August 5th it was spotted in Souda Bay, in Crete where it had concluded an interoperability exercise with the Marines and other special forces in the Mediterranean which had begun on July 17th.

Austin also ordered the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln to expedite its transit through Middle Eastern waters from Guam, where it was stationed last week. It is unclear whether it will join the Theodore Roosevelt, which was originally scheduled to depart the region. The Pentagon has also sent at least two fighter groupsincluding the Navy’s F/A-18s and the Air Force’s F-22s “to mitigate the possibility of a regional escalation triggered by Iran or its proxies.”