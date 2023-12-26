War, raid in Syria against a Tehran general. There is a risk of direct conflict between Iran and Israel

An event of a certain gravity occurred in Syriain a close attack Damascus from Israel. According to the Iranian agency IRNA General Razi Mousavi he was killed “in a Zionist attack a few hours ago in the Sayyida Zeinab neighborhood south of Damascus” (yesterday's news). The senior officer supplied with weapons and money the Shiite militias in Syria. That the matter is dangerous and complicated is confirmed by the direct involvement of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who immediately intervened in a television message from Tehran: “Without a doubt, this evil act is a another sign of frustration and the impotence of the usurping Zionist regime in the region, which he will definitely pay for this crime”.

The president then recalled a precedent that Iran does not forget: “The victim was a brave and valiant general and comrade-in-arms of the martyr general Hajj Qassem Soleimani”, in reference to the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, killed on 3 January 2020 in a US raid in Baghdad in Iraq. Zeinab is not just any general but is part of the “Guardians of the Revolution ” and inside it covered a absolutely strategic role. At the same time Yahya Sinwarthe head of Hamas in Gaza, reappeared for the first time since the start of the war on October 7 and declared: “It is a ferocious, violent and unprecedented battle against Israel. The al-Qassam brigades will destroy the occupation army, are on the verge of crushing it and will not submit to the conditions of the occupation. Hamas attacked 5000 Israeli soldiers killing a third, another third seriously injured and the final third permanently incapacitated, as well as having destroyed 750 military vehicles”. For her part, Israel responded that it is propaganda and figures must be greatly scaled down.

Sinwar is formally Hamas' number 2 because the official leader is Ismayl Haniyeh who has been living in exile in Qatar for several years now but in fact he is the real leader who practically conducts the war operations. Haniyeh is in fact often accused of staying safe in Qatar, in the air conditioning, and essentially leading a “good life”, far from the hardships of those in the Gaza Strip. Therefore the reappearance of Sinwar and the simultaneous killing of Moussavi mark one dangerous escalation because it means that something is moving after almost three months of conflict. But the real stone guest is Iran which is together with Israel is one military power moreover linked to Moscow.

And then there is the unknown Hezbollah, “the Party of God”, which is pressing from the north in Lebanon and which Israel considers a very serious threat, superior from a military point of view, to that of Hamas. Hezbollah is tied in two ways to Iranindeed it represents its military hand close to Israel who has repeatedly threatened to “destroy the Lebanon” in case of an attack by the Party of God on its territory. As you can see, this is a very complex situation that could quickly explode into a very dangerous conflict between Israel and Iran with the involvement of USA and Russia in support of their respective allies.

