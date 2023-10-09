Iran helped Hamas plan and organize the attack on Israel. Tehran gave the OK to the surprise action, carried out on Saturday 7 October, in a meeting that took place between emissaries of the Iranian regime and members of Hamas last Monday 2 October in Beirut, Lebanon. AND’ the reconstruction of the Wall Street Journalbased on information provided by senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah.

According to the newspaper, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has played a major role since August in collaborating with Hamas to plan the all-out attack. The details of the operation were defined last Monday in Beirut in the meeting referred to by the Wall Street Journal.

The meeting in Beirut, who was at the table

On one side of the table the ‘delegation’ of the Revolutionary Guards, on the other the members of 4 organizations supported by Iran, including Hamas and Hezbollah. Tehran’s plan would go beyond Saturday’s attack and would aim to create a pincer to crush Israel: Hezbollah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine from the North, Hamas and Islamic Jihad from Gaza, according to information provided by Hamas and Hezbollah sources and confirmed by an Iranian source.

The Wall Street Journal news more precisely outlines the picture outlined in the last 24 hours. The scale and complexity of the attack, which also involved extensive use of drones, were highlighted by experts and analysts.

Hamas and Tehran’s help

From Hamas, spokesman Ghazi Hamad stated in a general manner that Iran gave its support to the organization to launch the surprise and unprecedented attack. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi assured Hamas political leader Ismaïl Haniyeh “of the Islamic Republic’s support for the resistance and the Palestinian people” and, according to Hamas, expressed “appreciation for what the Hamas mujahideen are doing”.

Raisi accused the Israeli government and “its supporters” of having “endangered the security of the Region and must be held responsible.” Raisi, according to statements reported by local media, said that “the equation has changed and triggering a war by the Zionist entity will cause it damage.”

US: “For now, no evidence of Iranian involvement”

If Israel did not hesitate to accuse Iran of complicity and involvement from the first hours after the attack, the United States has maintained a more cautious approach. “We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or supported this particular attack. But there is certainly an established relationship” between Tehran and Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN. “There is no evidence of the direct involvement of Iran. We hope that there is no involvement of Iran or Hezbollah and that from Lebanon they will limit themselves to throwing a few grenades in solidarity with Hamas but that the situation will not worsen even in the north of Israel”, said the Italian vice prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani speaking on Stasera Italia weekend on Rete 4.