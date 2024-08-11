As Israel braces for a retaliatory attack by Iran, Hamas, rather than moving forward with new talks, is demanding that what was agreed on July 2 be implemented, namely the plan drawn up by US President Joe Biden for a six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamasin exchange for the release of the hostages and at the same time hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, as stated in a note published on social media by the Palestinian movement. New talks are planned in Cairo or Doha on Thursday.

Hamas, “has participated in many rounds of negotiations and has provided all the flexibility and positivity needed to achieve the goals and interests of its people, spare their blood and stop the genocide against them, in a way that opens the way for an exchange of prisoners, relief for our people, the return of the displaced and the reconstruction of what was destroyed by the aggression,” the statement read.

Hamas, “accepted the July 2 plan” but “the enemy added new conditions that were not on the table throughout the negotiation process, and went on to intensify its aggression against our people and commit more massacres, leading to the assassination of the movement’s leader, the martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh in confirmation of its intentions to continue the aggression and not reach a ceasefire agreement.”

Hamas calls on the mediators “to present a plan to implement what they presented to the movement and approved on July 2, based on Biden’s plan and the Security Council resolution, and to force the occupier to do so, instead of making new rounds of negotiations or new proposals that provide cover for the occupier’s aggression and give it more time to perpetuate the genocidal war against our people.”

“Biden Ceasefire Still Possible”

Yesterday Biden said a ceasefire is still possible in the war between Israel and Hamas. “Yes. It is still possible,” he said. “The plan that I put together, approved by the G7, approved by the UN Security Council, is still workable. And I am working literally every single day, with my team, to make sure that” the situation “does not escalate into a regional war. But it can easily happen.”

Israel’s position

According to Barak Ravid, in ‘Axios’, the fact that Hamas announced that it will not participate in the negotiations scheduled for Thursday for Israel is nothing more than “a tactical move” in view of a possible attack and in an attempt to obtain better terms for the ceasefire agreement. “A senior Israeli official involved in the negotiations – writes the Israeli journalist – said that the Hamas statement is ‘a tactical move in view of a possible attack by Iran and Hezbollah and in an attempt to obtain better terms for the agreement.’ The official added: ‘If Hamas does not come to the table, we will continue to decimate its forces in Gaza.'”

Israel prepares to attack Iran

Meanwhile, Israel is preparing for a stronger Iranian attack than the drone strike last April. This is what the Israeli channel ‘Kan’ claims, quoting sources in the Israeli security apparatus who claim that “the Iranians are determined to attack as soon as possible with a stronger attack than the one in April, despite speculation in recent days that Tehran was backtracking in the face of political pressure”.

“It is not yet known when the Iranian attack will take place, but according to the exchange of messages and threats between Iran and Israel, the next few days will be extremely tense“, the Israeli TV channel emphasizes.

The reason for Tehran’s postponement of the attack so far is said to be linked to the need to plug discovered “security holes” after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Meanwhile, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, reporting ‘The Times of Israel’, said that the IDF and the Israel Defense Forces “are monitoring the situation” and that “troops are deployed and prepared” to deal with possible attacks.