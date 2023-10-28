After Israel’s attack inside the Gaza Strip, Iran returns to threaten the United States. “Even if some hands are unable to reach the Zionist regime, the same hands can hit the American bases that are leading this war” in the Middle East, said the spokesperson of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (the Pasdaran), Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif, quoted by the Iranian media. During an interview with the broadcaster Al-Mayadeen, Sharif states that “all the bases US military personnel and their flights will be closely monitored.”

Sharif argues that “the US supply of bombs to the Zionists is closely monitored” and “if these operations persist, if Washington continues to support the entity, and Palestinian casualties increase, the region could become highly unstable.” Sharif then addressed the “supporters of the Zionist entity, especially Washington”, saying that “they should be aware that Continued Palestinian deaths will test Muslim patience“.

The USA: “Exclusively Israeli decision in Gaza”



Meanwhile, from the USA they let it be known that what will happen in the Gaza Strip “is an exclusively Israeli decision”says Marine General Eric Smith, announcing the return to the United States of General James Glynn, an urban guerrilla expert who had been sent to Israel in recent days to ‘advise’ the defense forces in anticipation of the operation in Gaza.

“Jim is at home, I spoke to him last night. General Glynn went to give him advice. But don’t get your hopes up – he clarifies -: what is, was or will be in Gaza is a purely Israeli decision… He provided his expertise as a planner for an initial Marine expeditionary force in the Battle of Fallujah. He was asked to go… and say, ‘Here’s what I learned,’ so we’d call it a professional military exchange. He went, came back and made his experience available to him, which will or will not be followed.”