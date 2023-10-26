International tension is rising over the war between Israel and Hamas withIran that today, 26 October, at the UN General Assembly threatens the United States.

The words of Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian

“I say frankly to the American leaders, who are now managing the genocide in Palestine, that we do not want an expansion of the war in the region. But if the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire“said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

At the same time his deputy minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, is in Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Mikhail Galuzin.

Iran-USA and the specter of escalation

Escalation is the abyss to avoid. In addition to the latest and not at all filtered threats, Washington cannot ignore the signals that have already widely arrived from Tehran. Iran is in fact the director of the anti-Israel web: Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis, who threaten Israeli ships from Yemen. The United States, in this maze, is exposed to different threats but which can ultimately be traced back to the single source: Iran.

“We are concerned about a potential escalation. Indeed, what we are seeing is a potentially significant increase in attacks against our troops and our people in the region. Precisely because of this, we will do what is necessary to protect our troops and ensure that have the capabilities to respond”, the Secretary of Defense, Isaac Austin, said to ABC in recent days. The words of the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, are equally explicit: the United States sees the ”potential for an escalation of the war in the Middle East” due to the ”actions of those acting on behalf of Iran”.