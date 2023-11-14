You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Tel Aviv authorities say they have collected ‘multiple testimonies’ about rape.
The Israeli police announced this Tuesday that they are investigating “several cases” of sexual violence committed against women by Hamas commandos during the October 7 attacks, claiming to have collected “multiple testimonies” about rape.
“We have testimonies in several cases,” said David Katz, head of the cyber section of the Lahav criminal police unit, after showing the press the filmed testimony of a Kibbutz Reim rave survivor describing a gang rape.
(Developing).
