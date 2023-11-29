The Israeli army indicated this Wednesday that it is investigating a report from the military wing of Hamas about the death of a 10-month-old baby in Gaza, his 4-year-old brother and his mother who appear on the list of hostages captured on October 7.

The army indicated in a statement that it is “verifying the veracity of the information” and that its representatives have “spoke with the Bibas family.”

“The responsibility for the safety of all the hostages in the Gaza Strip lies with Hamas, which endangers the lives of all the hostages, among whom there are nine children,” the army added.

The Ezzedine al Qasam brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian movement, announced this Wednesday in a statement the death of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, “in a bombardment in the Gaza Strip” by Israeli forces.

The Islamic Jihad, an Islamist movement allied with Hamas that is holding some hostages in Gaza, had previously reported the death of Hanna Katzir, a 76-year-old hostage, but the woman was freed on November 24, the first day of the truce agreed between Hamas and Israel.

The Bibas family, including 10-month-old Kfir, 4-year-old Ariel and their mother Shiri, were kidnapped by the #Hamas on October 7th. Hamas must take responsibility.

Hamas must immediately release all those kidnapped. pic.twitter.com/s2m0GG24ZZ — Israel in Spanish (@IsraelinSpanish) November 29, 2023

The images of kidnapping in the Nir Oz kibbutz of the Bibas family – the father, the mother and the two children – They became one of the symbols of the violence of October 7 in Israel.

In them you can see the mother, Shiri, with a distraught face, carrying her two children, Kfir, 9 months old at the time, and Ariel, 4 years old, wrapped in a blanket.

Almost at the same time, Hamas gunmen took the father, Yarden, with a bloody head, heading towards Gaza.

These days, after 81 hostages were released – 61 Israelis and 20 foreigners – as part of the exchange of captive children and women for Palestinian prisoners in parallel with the truce in Gaza, There was controversy over the fact that the children and mother of the Bibas family had not been released, as Kfir was the youngest among all those kidnapped.

A few days ago, other relatives of the Bibas family reported that they feared for their health and asked for their release in the extension of the temporary ceasefire in force since Friday.

According to the Arabic spokesman for the Israeli Army, Avichai Andraee, The family had initially been kidnapped by Hamas, but was transferred to another armed group Palestinian, who would have kept it in his possession in the Khan Younis area.

🚨 NOW | The Hamas terrorist organization claims that the kidnapped Argentine baby Kfir Bibas, his brother and his mother died during captivity. pic.twitter.com/zVZSQakiRJ — Nexofin (@Nexofin) November 29, 2023

“Hamas took them and Hamas must now bring them back, they are responsible for their health and his freedom is directly in the hands of Hamas,” Afri Bibas-Levy, Yarden’s sister, told AFP on Tuesday.

Shiri’s sister, Dana Siton, told AFP that “every day that passes exposes them to danger.”

About 400 people lived in Kibbutz Nir Oz. On October 7, thirty-five were murdered and 80 kidnapped: among them, 31 have been released so far.

As part of the pact to exchange hostages for prisoners that remains in force this Wednesday, This afternoon, 10 Israeli captives are expected to be released in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners, 15 women and 15 children.

In turn, the truce that has been extended for 6 days has a deadline of this Wednesday night, although there are negotiations for an additional extension.

AFP and EFE