The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday (29) that they are investigating the veracity of a statement by the terrorist group Hamas that three Israeli hostages from the same family, including a ten-month-old baby, were killed in Gaza. during bombings carried out by the Jewish State in the Palestinian enclave.

The Bibas family, consisting of Yarden Bibas, his wife, Shiri, and their two children, ten-month-old Kfir (who may be the youngest hostage to be held captive by the terrorists) and four-year-old Ariel, were kidnapped by the Hamas in kibbutz Nir Oz, which is close to Israel’s border with Gaza, during the Palestinian group’s terrorist attacks carried out against Israeli territory on October 7.

This Wednesday, media linked to Hamas said, without providing evidence, that Shiri and her two children were killed in bombings carried out by Israel’s counteroffensive in Gaza. The terrorists’ statement did not mention the name of Yarden, whose whereabouts are still unknown.

The IDF issued a statement this Wednesday stating that it “was investigating the accuracy of the information” passed on by Hamas and that it was in contact with relatives of the Bibas family. The Israeli military held Hamas responsible for the safety of all hostages still in the Gaza Strip and demanded their immediate release.

The IDF also said earlier this week that it does not believe Shiri and her two children are under the control of Hamas, indicating that they may be being held captive by another terrorist group operating in the Palestinian territory.

Relatives of the Bibas family released a statement this Wednesday stating that they were “awaiting information from the military authorities” and “asking for privacy at this difficult time”. A cousin of Shiri Bibas, Jimmy Miller, said in an interview with the Israeli broadcaster Channel 12that the terrorist group Hamas was “solely responsible for bringing back the hostages alive and well.”

Hamas’ allegation about the deaths of the three members of the Bibas family comes amid negotiations in Qatar, which is working to extend the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, which came into force on Friday (24). Qatar has played a crucial role in mediating the truce agreement, which aims to allow the release of more Israeli hostages. As reported by CNNthere has been no Israeli bombing of Gaza since the start of the truce.

Last week, Palestinian Islamic Jihad also said that Hana Katzir, a 76-year-old Israeli hostage, had died during Israeli bombings of the Palestinian enclave. However, the terrorists’ claim was contradicted when on Friday Katzir appeared on the list of hostages to be released from captivity in Gaza. Katzir’s family even confirmed that she is now safe in Israel.