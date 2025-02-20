Three bus They are investigating whether it is an alleged terrorist attack that has not caused victims or injured.

Police spokesman Dean Elsdunne confirmed to Efe that “these are artifacts identical explosives with timer. Three have been detonated (in Bat Yam) and two others have been located (in the city of Holon) and are being neutralized. “

“Numerous police forces are at the scene looking suspicious. Police Bombs Deactivation Units are looking for more suspicious objects, “said another police statement, in which the public was asked to remain alert.

Shmuel Malka, Israeli Volunteer Emergency Service doctor, United Hatzalah, told Kan 11 television channel to arrive at parking After the first explosion and that, about five minutes, he heard another. According to media, the first two explosions occurred 400 meters away, While a third occurred in another parking lot four kilometers from there.

“I stayed in the first place. As others went to the second, they reported that a bus was on fire as a result of a new explosion. Both explosions were very strong “said Malka.

In response, Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered tonight in a statement Increase the intensity of the military incursion that the army maintains in northern Bank, and that it has caused about 40,000 displaced and more than 40 dead.

“In the light of the serious attempts of terrorist attacks” in the center of Israel “by Palestinian terrorist organizations against the civilian population in Israel, I have instructed the army to increase the intensity of its operations for operations for frustrate terrorism in the Tulkaerm refugee camp And in the refugee fields of Judea and Samaria in general, “he said.





In a statement, the Tulkarem battalion, of the Hamás Qasam brigades, said Thursday that “The revenge of the martyrs will not be forgotten while the occupant is present in our land. “

In Tulkarem, the Israeli army maintains a military offensive that has displaced most of the population of the homonymous refugee camp and Nur Shams refugee camp. In it, There are at least seven dead Palestiniansincluding a 10 -year -old boy for shooting of a soldier, Health reported, in addition to an 8 -month pregnant woman and her husband who were traveling in a car in search of refuge.