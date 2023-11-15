Al-Shifa Hospital houses around 700 patients, more than 1,000 staff and thousands of displaced civilians

This Wednesday (15.Nov.2023) Israeli Forces invaded the Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip. According to Tel Aviv, to protect itself, Hamas is using tunnels located under the health facility as a base. The paramilitary group denies this.

Dozens of Israeli soldiers entered the facility while tanks were parked in the hospital courtyard, the hospital reported. Al Jazeera. The operation “is considered very risky and dangerous, because inside the hospital there are around 7,500 Palestinians, including patients, doctors and displaced people”, added the state broadcaster of the Qatari monarchy.

The director general of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, Munir al-Bursh, told Al Jazeera that Israeli forces searched the basements of Al-Shifa and entered the surgery and emergency wards. The report also reported gunshots and explosions at the location.

The hospital houses about 700 patients, including 100 in critical condition, and more than 1,000 staff, said Ahmed El Mokhallalati, a surgeon at the site. Thousands of civilians displaced during the bombings also take shelter in the building. The health unit faces a lack of medicines and energy.

