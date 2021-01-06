The Israeli authorities are introducing a two-week quarantine in the country due to the worsening situation with the coronavirus. It will take effect at midnight Thursday, January 7, writes The Times of Israel…

According to the newspaper, the government on January 5 voted in favor of tougher restrictive measures. So, from Thursday in the country will be closed schools and secondary enterprises.

“We are at the epicenter of a global epidemic that is spreading at a record rate along with the British mutation. She reached Israel and claimed many lives. According to all experts, we must immediately implement a total closure to save lives, which we approved in the Knesset, ”Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

אנחנו בעיצומה של מגפה עולמית שמתפשטת במהירות שיא עם המוטציה הבריטית. היא הגיעה לישראל וגובה חיים רבים. לפי כל המומחים אנחנו צריכים מייד להטיל סגר מלא כדי להציל חיי אדם, כך אישרנו בממשלה וכך נאשר בכנסת pic.twitter.com/X5Yy3jh8U4 – Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 5, 2021

The vaccination campaign kicked off in Israel on December 20. In the country, a vaccine is used by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

At the end of December, it became known about the death of two citizens after vaccinations against coronavirus: one was 75 years old, the other – 88. The cause of death of the first man was a heart attack, and the second man had chronic diseases.

According to the latest data from the portal Worldometers, 456 thousand cases of coronavirus have been registered in Israel. At the same time, almost 3.5 thousand people died.