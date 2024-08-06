The army added in a statement: “After sirens went off a short while ago in Kerem Ben Zimra and Gush Halav, the IDF’s air defense system succeeded in intercepting a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon.”

No injuries were reported.

Over the past few days, a large number of countries have called on their citizens to leave Lebanon, and several airlines have announced the suspension of their flights to the region.

Tensions have been rising in the Middle East since the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, a day after an Israeli airstrike south of Beirut killed senior Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr.