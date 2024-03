Iranian weapons smuggled into the West Bank captured by Israeli forces | Photo: Disclosure/Shin Bet

The Israeli Armed Forces, together with the country's internal security service, Shin Bet, intercepted Iranian weapons that were to be smuggled into the West Bank and used in alleged “terrorist attacks”.

“This discovery highlights the threat that Iran and its puppets pose and the need for Israeli security forces to remain vigilant and take proactive measures against such destabilization attempts,” the officials said.

According to the statement, the equipment seized included sophisticated weapons, such as rockets, explosives, mines and grenade launchers. 50 pistols and 33 M4 rifles, 25 hand grenades and 13 anti-tank projectiles were also intercepted.

In addition to the interception of war objects, the Armed Forces stated that several Palestinians were arrested and confirmed that they were involved in the preparation of terrorist attacks against targets in Israel. Among them, the name of Munir Makdad, a resident of Lebanon, who worked for years for the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah and for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Tehran's elite military and ideological body, was mentioned.

According to Israeli authorities, Makdad was trying to recruit Palestinians in the West Bank to “commit attacks, traffic Iranian weapons and obtain financing for these activities.” Other members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's special operations section were reportedly involved in the actions.