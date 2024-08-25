In response to Hezbollah’s promised “revenge”, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claim to have intercepted around 210 rockets and 20 explosive drones launched by the terrorist group on Sunday (25). The attack is concentrated in the region near the border with Lebanon, where some Hezbollah projectiles hit their targets causing minor damage, according to Israel’s assessment.

The Shiite terrorist group confirmed that its assault on Sunday was “completed and achieved,” despite Israel’s massive interception of its attack. In a statement earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it would continue “doing everything possible to protect the country.”

Netanyahu stressed that the IDF worked “vigorously” to thwart the threats, destroying thousands of rockets and acting “with full force in both defense and offense.” “We will continue to follow a simple rule: we will harm those who harm us.”warned the Prime Minister.

While there have been no major incidents in Israel, the home front command of the country’s forces has raised the public alert level for the regions of Galilee, Beit Shean Valley, Haifa Bay, Mount Carmel, the entire northern half of Israel from Tel Aviv onwards, and the Golan Heights, where “partial restrictions” have been imposed.

Israeli response to Hezbollah was taken “in real time”

Israel launched a massive airstrike early this morning, with more than 100 fighter jets attacking 40 Hezbollah positions and thousands of rocket launchers targeting the northern and central regions of the country, according to IDF spokesman Nadav Shoshani.

The counteroffensive was taken “in real time,” as the Israeli government described it, to repel the Shiite group’s response, which was detected as it was about to be carried out. Israeli authorities believe the Lebanese group targeted intelligence bases and the headquarters of Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence service.

“We are determined to do everything we can to protect our country, to allow the people of the north to return safely to their homes,” Netanyahu said. The prime minister led the operations against Hezbollah from the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, together with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who declared a state of military emergency and contacted U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to inform him of what had happened.