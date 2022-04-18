No Palestinian group immediately claimed responsibility. The Israeli radio “Kan” reported that this was the first attack of its kind from Gaza in 7 months.

The strike came days after clashes erupted in Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan, leading to the arrest of 18 people and increasing pressure on Israel’s coalition government.

and clash Israeli army With Palestinians throwing fireworks in the alleys of the Old City, after a visit by Jews to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

A number of passengers of two buses were slightly injured after the windows of the two vehicles were smashed by stone-throwing Palestinians, and a small group of Jewish worshipers were attacked.

The clashes that took place on Sunday were less violent than the clashes that took place in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Friday, but they were also enough to push a small, but pivotal Arab party to reconsider its membership in the ruling coalition led by the Israeli Prime Minister. Naftali Bennettwho lost a majority in Parliament.