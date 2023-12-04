Dozens of Israeli tanks entered the southern Gaza Strip this Monday, where the army expanded its ground offensive against Hamas despite the presence of hundreds of thousands of civilians and rising tensions in the region.

Israeli forces, which began a ground offensive on October 27 in the north of the Palestinian enclave, multiplied bombings in the south since fighting resumed on December 1 after a seven-day truce.

Dozens of Israeli tanks, personnel carriers and bulldozers entered the south of the small territory, near the city of Khan Yunis, several witnesses told AFP this Monday.

Amin Abu Hola, 59, explained that these military vehicles had already penetrated about two kilometers to the village of Al Qarara, northeast of Khan Younis. “The tanks are already on the Salaheddin road,” which crosses the Strip from north to south, added Moaz Mohammed, 34, on his side.

The army stated that it was going to extend its operations “throughout the Gaza Strip.”

On Saturday, in fact, Israel ordered the evacuation of several areas of Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave, arguing that this area is already a “dangerous combat zone.” despite the fact that he previously ordered the displacement of the population from the north of the Strip to that place.

Israel assured that it is not trying to force Gazan civilians to permanently abandon their homes, although it acknowledged that conditions are “harsh.”

“We have asked civilians to evacuate the fighting zone, and we have designated a humanitarian zone within the Gaza Strip,” said Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israeli army.

Palestinian families move to Rafah after orders to evacuate Khan Yunis.

The Khan Yunis area that the Army asked to evacuate corresponds to more than 20% of Gazan territory, and was home to some 469,000 inhabitants in addition to thousands of displaced people, according to OCHA, the UN humanitarian agency.

Driven further and further south, displaced families are left with only one option: move again, this time to Rafah, a city next to the border with Egypt that is also not free from fire. Last night, it was bombed and there were dozens of deaths.

There, hundreds of thousands of displaced people live crowded together, many outdoors in the middle of winter, in the midst of the outbreak of epidemics, the collapse of hospitals and the shortage of water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel.

And it is that The air, land and sea attacks of the powerful Israeli Army against the devastated Strip have occurred without pause since the war began on October 7, except for a seven-day truce that lasted from November 24 to 30.

More than 15,520 people have been killed and 41,316 injured in the enclave, 70% of them children and women. These figures could be much higher considering that there are some 7,000 missing, many of them under the rubble.

Furthermore, this war has left 1.8 million displaced people in the Strip, 80% of the total population, according to the UN humanitarian agency, OCHA.

The war broke out on October 7 after a Hamas attack that included the launching of thousands of rockets towards Israel and the infiltration of some 3,000 militiamen who massacred some 1,200 people and kidnapped another 240 in Israeli villages near the Strip.

This Monday, the Israeli Army assured that “the ground troops of the Israel Defense Forces continue to operate in the Gaza Strip, while the air force attacked approximately 200 Hamas terrorist targets.”

Bombings in the Gaza Strip.

The troops attacked “terrorist infrastructure” located inside a school in Beit Hanun, in the north of the Strip, from where they had been attacked, he added, specifying that there were two tunnels in that place, including one with booby traps, explosives and other weapons.

Additionally, one fighter jet attacked vehicles containing missiles, mortar shells and weapons, thwarting an imminent attack on Israeli soldiers, while another craft attacked military infrastructure designated to ambush troops with anti-tank missiles, according to the Army.

For its part, the Israeli Navy attacked several Hamas targets during the night and supported ground troops.

For its part, The Ministry of Health in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, assured that “the occupation expanded the scope of its attacks against civilians and did not leave even an inch of Gaza unbombed (…) It falsely claims the existence of safe areas.”

Israeli Air Force attack helicopter firing a missile into Palestinian territory.

According to the Palestinian agency Wafa, a bombing at the entrance to the Kamal Adwan hospital, located in northern Gaza, left several dead in the early hours of the morning. The Hamas government accused the Israeli army of a “serious violation” of international law.

The hospitals, which in the north are almost all out of service, in the south are overflowing with wounded, without electricity and with very little fuel in reserves.

The United States, which provides Israel with billions of dollars annually in military aid, has stepped up calls to protect civilians in Gaza.

“Too many innocent Palestinians have died,” Vice President Kamala Harris declared at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

Germany also urged Israel to guarantee “real” protection to the hundreds of thousands of civilians in the enclave.

AFP AND EFE