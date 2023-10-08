Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip to repel one of the biggest invasions of its territory in 50 years after Palestinian militants from the Hamas group fired thousands of rockets and stormed parts of southern Israel on Saturday, infiltrating 22 cities and kidnapping dozens of civilians and soldiers.

In a surprise attack, Hamas fighters crossed the border into Israel by land, sea and air.

Israeli forces began a counteroffensive that continues this Sunday and warned Gaza residents to leave their homes.

Palestinians living in the area have posted messages on the social network X (formerly known as Twitter) describing the airstrikes as “continuous” and “massive.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had entered a “long and difficult war” and promised “powerful revenge” against Palestinian militants.

On another front, the Israeli Defense Forces reported this Sunday that they are carrying out artillery attacks in Lebanon after being shot at in Israeli territory.

Hundreds of people have been killed in Israel and Gaza and thousands are estimated to be injured on both sides of the border.

According to the Israeli military, dozens of compatriots, including women and children, were captured by Hamas militants and remain hostage in Gaza, as fighting continues in southern Israel.

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif said the operation against Israel is a response to attacks on Palestinian women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza.

Faced with this scenario, the soldier affirmed that Hamas had “decided to say enough is enough.”

“Solid and unwavering” US support

International condemnation of the Hamas attack has been strong. US President Joe Biden expressed his “solid and unwavering” support for Israel.

Saudi Arabia called for an immediate end to the escalation, arguing that it had repeatedly warned of the dangers arising from the “continued occupation” of territories claimed by the Palestinians.

A Hamas representative told the BBC that Iran supported the attack.

Israel will cut off supplies of electricity, fuel and goods to Gaza, according to media reports citing a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Gaza was already plunged into darkness on Saturday when Israeli authorities cut off electricity to its territories.

Israel controls the airspace over Gaza and its coast and restricts who and what goods can enter and leave through its border crossings. Similarly, Egypt controls who enters and leaves its border with Gaza.

What is known about the hostages captured by Hamas

The Israeli military said a “significant number” of Israeli civilians and soldiers were taken hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Among the kidnapped, he added, there are children, women, the elderly and the disabled. Some are alive and others are believed to be dead, said military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus.

Videos are circulating on social media that allegedly show Israelis in the hands of Hamas fighters.

“This is a completely new war, not least because of the staggering number of hostages – more than 50 – and the high level of Israeli casualties,” said Lyse Doucet, BBC chief international correspondent.

“That, coupled with a far-right Israeli government, is putting enormous pressure on Netanyahu to do something big. And Hamas is not going to back down either; “It’s not going to stop the fire,” he added.

Operation planned for months

Many are wondering why Israel was caught off guard with one of the most serious cross-border attacks it has faced in more than a generation.

According to the BBC’s international editor, Jeremy Bowen, “the complexity of the Hamas operation shows that it had been planned for months. “It was not a hasty response.”

It occurs in a context in which the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians has been intensifying.

At the heart of the problem, Bowen added, is the century-long unresolved conflict between Arabs and Jews over control of the land between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River.

These rapidly escalating events demonstrate once again that conflict cannot simply be managed.

“When it is left to rot, violence and bloodshed are guaranteed,” the expert noted.

