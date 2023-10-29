Home page politics

An Israeli mobile artillery unit is seen in a position near the Israel-Gaza border. © Tsafrir Abayov/AP/dpa

The Gaza war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas has entered the next phase. The situation for civilians is getting worse. There is concern about the fate of the hostages. The overview.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – Israel’s military is increasingly attacking the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip on the ground and from the air. “We are entering the next phase of our war against Hamas in Gaza. From the air, on land and at sea,” Israel’s army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a video published by the military on the X platform – formerly Twitter – on Sunday night. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on both sides to immediately de-escalate in view of the catastrophic situation for the population in Gaza. The expansion of Israeli ground operations is also making Qatar’s mediation efforts to release the more than 220 hostages more difficult, said the foreign minister of the Gulf emirate, which has close ties to Hamas.

Qatar: Escalation makes efforts to recover hostages “more difficult”

The massive air strikes of the past few weeks have dealt Hamas a “serious blow,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening in Tel Aviv. “However, we are only at the beginning,” he emphasized. The war would be “difficult and protracted”. The aim is to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities, end its rule over the Gaza Strip and bring back the hostages.

Qatar and Egypt are acting as mediators in efforts to secure the release of hostages kidnapped by Palestinian extremists. Before the expansion of ground operations in the coastal area sealed off by Israel, there had been reports of alleged progress in these efforts. However, Majed Al-Ansari, spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, told US news channel CNN on Saturday that the escalation on the ground was now making the situation “significantly more difficult”.

It is not clear exactly how many hostages are being held captive in the Gaza Strip. According to the Israeli army, the families of 230 abductees had been informed by Saturday. According to the military, this does not include the four hostages already released by Hamas. At a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, representatives of the relatives demanded that all Palestinian prisoners be released from Israeli prisons in exchange for the hostages kidnapped from Israel.

Red Cross calls for immediate de-escalation

Meanwhile, the Israeli army once again urged those remaining in the north of the Gaza Strip to seek safety in the south of the densely populated coastal area. The “window of opportunity” is closing quickly, it was said. The army also announced on Saturday that it would allow an increase in humanitarian aid deliveries to the Palestinian population. “We are extending humanitarian assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip who have gone to the area south of Wadi Gaza,” said army spokesman Hagari.

Aid organizations complained that the failure of almost all telephone and internet connections made aid even more difficult. There is panic and chaos. “I am shocked by the unbearable extent of human suffering and call on the parties to the conflict to de-escalate now,” wrote ICRC chief Mirjana Spoljaric on X. Adequate humanitarian aid is currently not possible. “This is a catastrophic failure that the world cannot accept.”

Saudi Arabia condemns “any ground offensives” by Israel

Saudi Arabia condemned “any ground offensives” by Israel in the Gaza Strip. The Islamic kingdom spoke of a “blatant breach and an unjustified violation of international law.” Saudi Arabia is an important protecting power for the Palestinians and has been hostile to Israel for decades. Before the start of the Gaza war, there were many signs pointing to a possible normalization of relations with US mediation. As the conflict has escalated again, Riyadh has stopped talks about possible normalization.

As the news portal “Axios” reported on Sunday night, citing unnamed sources, Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman is expected to travel to Washington on Monday for talks with senior US government officials.

More rocket attacks from Gaza on Israeli cities

Palestinian extremists again fired rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israeli cities on Saturday. Warning sirens wailed several times in Israeli towns in the border area. There were also rocket alarms again in the greater Tel Aviv area, as well as in the coastal city of Ashkelon. There were also clashes again on Israel’s border with Lebanon. The Israeli army said several anti-tank missiles and mortar shells were fired at Israel from Lebanon. They fired back and attacked Hezbollah militia positions. Like Hamas, Hezbollah is allied with Israel’s arch-enemy Iran.

Despite the expansion of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, efforts to release the hostages kidnapped by Hamas continue. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is becoming increasingly catastrophic. dpa