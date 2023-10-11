Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/10/2023 – 22:57

Israel intensified this Tuesday (10) the air strikes to the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Defense Minister reported that he is preparing a total offensive, including land, in the region.

“We start the offensive in the air, then we will also go on the ground. We have been controlling the area since Day 2 and are on the offensive. This is only going to intensify,” said Yoav Gallant.

Related news:

Hamas responds to the attacks with rocket fire and threatens to execute more than 150 hostages if Israel continues to bomb the homes of Palestinian civilians.

Hamas political cabinet members Jawad Abu Shammala and Zakaria Abu Maamar were killed in an airstrike in Khan Younis, according to a Hamas official, as reported by Reuters. They were the first Hamas leaders killed since Israel began attacking the group.

Syria and Lebanon

Israeli forces fired mortars into Syria on Tuesday. Information, according to the Reuters Agency, is that a Palestinian faction had fired three rockets at Israel.

The Israelis also responded with missiles to rocket fire from Lebanon. According to the Israeli security force, 15 rockets left southern Lebanon, four of which were intercepted and ten fell in open areas, according to a report from TV Brasil.

The episodes raise concerns about an escalation of violence with the entry of extremist groups into the confrontation, such as Hezbollah, from Lebanon.

Dead

It is estimated that more than 1,800 people have died since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, with 1,000 in Israel and 830 in the Gaza Strip. The majority of deaths are civilians.

To the less than 200 thousand Palestinians left their homes and communities trying to escape the consequences of Israel’s counteroffensive against the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip, in the Middle East. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha), the number of displaced Palestinians already represents almost 10% of the approximately 2.2 million people living in Gaza – a narrow piece of land measuring approximately 41 kilometers. long by 10 kilometers wide, bathed by the Mediterranean Sea and controlled by Hamas.

International community

United States President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the country will ensure that Israel can defend itself from attacks. According to him, at least 14 Americans are among those killed in the conflict, and others are held prisoner by Hamas. “This is an act of pure evil,” Biden said.

Sweden said it will suspend aid to Palestinian territories. The United Arab Emirates announced the immediate sending of US$20 million to the Palestinians. The German government says that ending support for the Palestinian people would be a mistake.

The Gaza Strip’s Ministry of Health has warned that the lack of medical supplies will lead local hospitals to a “catastrophic situation”. The United Nations (UN) requested urgent humanitarian aid for the region and called for the immediate release of all hostages.

The World Health Organization requests the creation of a humanitarian corridor to bring goods to the population living in the Gaza Strip. The government of Israel refused a request to take food and medical supplies for the Gaza Strip, said Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), this Tuesday (10).

Brazil

In an interview with the program The Voice of Brazilfrom the EBCthe Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, who is on an official trip to Cambodia, reaffirmed the Brazilian government’s diplomatic position on the conflict in the Middle East.

“Brazil’s position is that violent acts must be stopped, there must be a cessation of hostilities. And, of course, we condemn violence and bloodshed”, highlighted the chancellor, commenting that he has been holding talks with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva about the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip, and also about the operation of repatriation of Brazilian citizens.

This October, Brazil occupies the presidency of the Security Council of the United Nations (UN). An emergency meeting was held over the weekend, called by the Brazilian temporary presidency, but there was no consensus.

Still over the weekend, in a statement, the Itamaraty Palace defended the commitment to the two-state solution, with Palestine and Israel living in peace and securitywithin mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders.

* With information from TV Brasil, Reuters Agency and reporter Pedro Rafael Vilela, from Agência Brasil