Israel intensified bombing of Gaza in the last 24 hours and its aircraft killed two high-ranking operatives of the Islamist group Hamas last night along with other militiamen, while continuing to attack “dozens of terrorist targets,” according to military sources.

In turn, more than 110 Palestinians have died since yesterday afternoon in the attacks.



In a press conference this Sunday, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari assured that the Army accelerated the pace of attacks on the Strip since yesterday, while the region today enters the sixteenth day of war between Israel and the Palestinian militias.

Hagari once again urged Palestinian civilians remaining in the north of the Strip to evacuate to the south for their safety, where hundreds of thousands of Gazans have already moved. But Hundreds of thousands of others decided not to leave the northern area or Gaza City, areas that the Israeli Army ordered evacuated last week.



As specified on its Twitter account, Israeli aviation killed two high-ranking Hamas militiamen last night near the separation fence between Israel and Gaza who were part of the unit called Nukhba, the elite Hamas forces that led the attack. against Israel on October 7 that broke out the war.

At the same time, fighter jets “eliminated other terrorists” and “they attacked dozens of terrorist targets” in the Strip, “some of which were in high-rise buildings.”

Destroyed buildings in the city of Al Zahra, southern Gaza.

For its part, the Gazan news agency Sanad, which cited medical sources in Gaza, said that since yesterday afternoon at least 114 Palestinians in the Strip have died due to Israeli bombings.

Among the places attacked is a cafeteria in the area, and about eighty people died in the town of Deir Balah, in the central-southern Stripaccording to local Gazan sources.

Since the war broke out more than two weeks ago, More than 4,400 people have died in Gaza due to Israeli bombingsamong which more than 70% are minors, women and the elderly.

At the same time, rocket launches by Palestinian militias against Israel continue to occur, which has so far recorded more than 1,400 deaths since the beginning of the conflict.

This morning alarms sounded several times in central Israel and communities bordering Gaza.

According to the Army, Palestinian militias have launched some 7,000 projectiles since the start of the war, among which some 550 have not reached Israeli territory and have fallen inside Gaza.

EFE

