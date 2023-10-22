Israel has stepped up since the end of the sabbath Jewish leader the air attacks in the north of the Gaza Strip, once a deployment of troops, artillery and tanks has been completed that is only waiting for the order to advance towards the interior of the enclave. The Army appears to be scrupulously carrying out its three-phase plan to invade Gaza and eradicate Hamas and its militias. The chief military spokesman, General Daniel Hagari, has once again urged the Palestinian population this Sunday to move to the south of the Strip, as more than 700,000 inhabitants of the north of the territory have already done since last day 13. In addition, the Army has bombed a mosque in Jenin (West Bank) and continues to engage in exchanges of fire with the Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon.

The Gaza Ministry of Health has raised the number of Palestinians killed in the bombings in the last 24 hours on the Strip to 266 after midday this Sunday, reports the Reuters agency. Israel has once again ordered the civilian population to leave the north of the Strip, in particular the capital of the enclave, where it believes that the command centers of Ezedín al Qasam’s militia and political leaders are hidden in a secret network of tunnels. of Hamas. “Urgent notice to Gaza residents. Its presence north of the Gaza River [límite fijado por el ejército en la zona central del enclave] puts his life in danger. “Anyone who decides not to leave northern Gaza to the south of the river could be identified as an accomplice of a terrorist organization,” it is stated in Arabic in pamphlets dropped from the air over Gaza City and in text messages received on their cell phones. population. Of the 1.1 million Palestinians who reside in this part of the coastal territory (almost half of the total), some 700,000 have already fled to the south.

In addition, at least four Palestinians have been killed in Israeli army attacks on the West Bank overnight, according to the Palestinian National Authority (PNA). One of the attacks hit a mosque in Jenin that, according to Israeli forces, served as an “underground terrorist infrastructure.” The ANP has issued a statement in which it denounces that the bombing on Saturday night in Jenin represents a “dangerous escalation” of the conflict. Meanwhile, tension also remains in the north of the country, on the border with Lebanon, where the army has decided to evacuate another 14 towns in the face of attacks and exchanges of fire with the Shiite militia party Hezbollah, which it has warned that “it is playing a very dangerous game.” For its part, Syria has accused Israel of attacking the airports in Damascus and Aleppo and leaving them out of service.

In the midst of the Israeli attacks, the humanitarian aid that Gaza needs has once again entered Gaza from the border post with Egypt in Rafah, where the agreement reached by the United States with Israel and Cairo already allowed the entry of a first convoy on Saturday. of 20 trucks with food and medicine, insufficient to cover the needs of the population. According to the Reuters agency, humanitarian and security sources affirm that the second convoy is made up of 17 trucks.

A truck loaded with humanitarian aid crosses the Rafah border crossing in Egypt, this Sunday. STRINGER (REUTERS)

The Israeli army spokesman has raised to 212 the number of Israeli hostages and those of other nationalities who remain in the hands of Hamas in Gaza, after the attack on October 7 against Israeli territory that caused the death of at least 1,400 people. Since the start of the war, more than 4,600 people in Gaza have been killed by Israeli attacks or bombings, of which 70% are civilians, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Strip.

