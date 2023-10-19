Important

The Israeli army announces that it has killed two more senior Hamas leaders, one of them the founder of the women’s branch

The Israeli army has announced that it has killed two more senior Hamas leaders in a new bombing carried out against the Gaza Strip. One of them is a woman,

Yamila Abdullah Taha

al Shanti, member of the Palestinian Legislative Council – the Palestinian Parliament – and founder of the female branch of the terrorist group.

This was confirmed in a statement shared by the Palestinian newspaper ‘Filastin’, linked to the armed group, through its Telegram channel. The parliamentarian, 68, is the widow of Abdelaziz al Rantisi, co-founder of the Palestinian Islamist group with Sheikh Ahmed Yasin and killed in April 2004 in an air attack carried out by the Israeli Army against the house of his brother Ayad — who also died– in Gaza City. Al Shanti was the woman who ran in the highest position – third – on the Change and Reform lists, made up mainly of Hamas members, in the elections held in 2006, in which the Islamist movement won, although The group’s victory led to Israel and the United States deciding to reject the results and maintain contacts with Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority and member of Al Fatah.

On the other hand, the Israeli Army has claimed to have killed the leader of the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees,

Rafat abu Halal,

in a bombing against the city of Rafá, located in the south of the Palestinian enclave. The group – whose armed wing is the al-Nasser Saladin Brigades – was founded in 2000 and is considered the third most important in the Strip, after Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Likewise, the Israeli Army has said it has

destroyed “hundreds of Hamas terrorist infrastructure”

during the attacks carried out during the last 24 hours and has explained that the bombing targets include “anti-tank missile launching points, intelligence infrastructures and operational headquarters”, as well as “mortar projectile launching positions”. “Most of them were destroyed immediately after the launches towards Israel,” he noted in a message on his account on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter.