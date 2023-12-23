Israel launched a series of attacks against Hamas in its goal of achieving full control of northern Gaza, where it began its military offensive in the Stripe Palestine two and a half months ago.

The Israeli Army reported this Saturday that in the last few hours its troops avoided an ambush by alleged members of the Islamist group in Issa, near Gaza City, in the north of the Palestinian enclave.

Ground troops and their intelligence services forced “dozens of terrorists” to take refuge in a building used as a Hamas “headquarters”, where they were shot down by a fighter plane, according to an Army statement.

Besides, They destroyed Hamas infrastructure in Issa and their snipers shot down alleged members of the Islamist group who were going to attack Israeli troopshe added.

In Bakshi, a neighborhood of Gaza City, they found a weapons warehouse in a kindergarten, highlighted the Army, which repeatedly claims that Hamas uses facilities such as schools and hospitals to attack its troops.

There they found toys that hid projectiles, warheads and an anti-tank bazooka, according to the statement.

In another of its operations in Gaza City, Israeli aviation shot down a “terrorist cell”, while in the Al-Shati refugee camp, also in the north of the coastal enclave, “three terrorists” were killed, he added.

Israel claimed on Friday to have achieved almost total control of the north of the Stripsince its troops are in “the final stages of operational control” of that area, according to Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli Army.

In addition, it maintains the offensive in the south of the Strip, in cities like Khan Yunis, which it considers a Hamas stronghold, and in recent days it has also extended its incursions through the center of the coastal enclave.

On October 7, Hamas launched an attack on Israel with more than 1,200 dead and nearly 240 kidnapped.

Israel declared war on the Islamist group and began a military offensive in Gaza, with at least 20,057 dead and 53,320 injured, most of them civilians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas.

