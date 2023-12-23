The Gaza Strip expects an increase in humanitarian aid after the approval of a resolution in this regard in the UN Security Council. However, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated that the Israeli offensive creates “obstacles” to the distribution of assistance. His statements came at a time when the troops of the country led by Benjamin Netanyahu intensify their attacks throughout the enclave: in the last hours, a bombing killed 76 members of the same family. While in the north, no hospitals are functioning and organizations warn that their patients will die slowly and painfully.

Neither the global call for the sustained entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip nor the UN Security Council resolutions, focused along the same lines, have stopped Israel's attacks on the Palestinian enclave. An unprecedented offensive that keeps the population of nearly 2.4 million people under total siege and where more than 20,000 have died.

Despite the approval of a resolution to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, Israel continued its lethal bombings throughout the enclave this Saturday, December 23, hindering the delivery of assistance to civilians. The most recent attacks have occurred in the Nuseirat refugee camp and in Khan Younis, among other locations.

“The way Israel is carrying out this offensive is creating enormous obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid within Gaza,” denounced UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Guterres considers that the only way to sustain the entry of humanitarian aid – constantly and with the required amount – is through an operation that “requires security, personnel who can work safely, logistical capacity and the resumption of commercial activity. ”.

Their request focuses mainly on the security guarantees that humanitarian workers entering the Palestinian territory must have. This is because more than 100 UN collaborators have died from Israel's attacks.

Israel hits Gaza by air, sea and land

Israeli troops maintain their air and ground attacks with the stated objective of “eliminating” Hamas, the group that controls the enclave. In recent hours, shelling was reported in southern Gaza, mainly in the Nuseirat refugee camp and Khan Younis.

While in the north, strong clashes continue with the armed wing of Hamas. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), its soldiers “fired decoy shots, luring dozens of terrorists to a building serving as Hamas headquarters and led an attack on the building, eliminating the terrorists.”

In addition, the Army reported that it launched bombings against “an armed terrorist cell in Gaza City and against three terrorists on the outskirts of al-Shati, eliminating them.”

At another point, the military indicated that they identified “terrorists who were trying to attack the troops and eliminated them through sniper fire.” In addition, they announced that they found toy boxes full of weapons.

However, local authorities stress that the majority of those killed in the ongoing war are civilians, including thousands of children.

In its most recent update, released on Friday, December 22, the Gaza Ministry of Health indicated that 20,057 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's attacks and 53,320 have been injured. Nearly 70% of the fatalities are children and women.

A resolution that does not convince

The UN Security Council resolution does not convince many that it will cause a change in the reality that Gazan territory is experiencing. Although the broader objective is a ceasefire, they only managed to approve the entry of more aid to the enclave. A call that does not come to fruition, due to Israel's incursion into the territory, which attacks on different fronts.







Senior UN officials and international aid agencies welcomed the repeated call for more aid for Gazans. But they stressed that it is not enough to alleviate, at least a little, the situation that civilians are going through in the enclave.

There is an increasingly real threat of imminent famine and the spread of diseases, especially among children and the elderly, civil organizations warn.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stressed that the only way to help the population of Gaza is with an “immediate ceasefire.”

While Scott Paul, of Oxfam America, assured the Arab network 'Al Jazeera' “that aid to Gaza cannot work while bombs fall and destroy houses, factories, farms, mills, bakeries.”

In a statement, Oxfam International reproached the Security Council for taking five days to approve an “incomprehensible and totally insensitive” resolution, which does not include the core (the request for a ceasefire).

Hospital system collapsed in northern Gaza

“What we found here is a hospital that actually almost stopped functioning completely,” says Sean Casey, coordinator of the emergency medical team of the World Health Organization (WHO), who entered northern Gaza on a mission. humanitarian.

His story describes the collapse of the health system in the Gaza Strip, mainly in the north. “Two days ago, several employees were arrested. Last Saturday we visited Al-Shifa (hospital) and they told us that they were sending surgical cases here (Al-​​Ahli hospital) because they had the only operating rooms left in northern Gaza and Gaza City and now they no longer They work,” he commented.

Without water or food, the WHO mission brought some medicines and hospital supplies to the health centers that remain standing. More than 80 patients are sheltering in the chapel of Al-Ahli hospital, but cannot undergo surgery. Casey and her mission are only left to provide pain-reducing treatments, some wound care, and stabilize some trauma.

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, at the Rafah hospital in southern Gaza, Thursday, December 21, 2023. AP – Fatima Shbair

The medical staff at this hospital is just 10 people, who overcome attacks and alerts, while trying to keep the injured alive. The chapel became the center of care for those with the most serious injuries, adults, boys, girls, women, seniors and babies waiting to be treated. They sleep in the church pews.

The WHO announced that it will maintain the entry of supplies to health facilities, but its warning is clear: Without medications and other essential needs, patients will die slowly and painfully.

The situation in the north is replicated in the south. A resident in Gaza told the Reuters news agency that he has searched throughout the territory for pharmacies to purchase medicine, but has been unable to find it. “The situation is more difficult than you can imagine, there is no life in Gaza or in the south, life has become completely desperate. Gaza has gone back 50 years,” he claimed.

Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, director of the Abu Yousef Al-Najjar hospital, said they are trying to do everything possible to prevent further suffering for the injured. “We couldn't find mortuaries for the martyrs because we only have 12 beds, so the martyrs and the wounded are on the ground,” he stressed.







Israel began its current offensive in response to the surprise attack by Hamas against the south of its territory on October 7, which left around 1,200 people dead and more than 200 kidnapped.

